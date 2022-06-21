SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children ages six months to four years.

Health systems such as Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health, and the University of California San Francisco opened appointments starting Tuesday. More information on making appointments can be found here: myturn.ca.gov and sf.gov/get-vaccinated-against-covid-19. Health care providers are reaching out to patients with information and availability individually.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved for this age group. These doses will be smaller than those for adults

SFDPH has received 12,800 vaccines in an initial shipment that will be distributed through the San Francisco Department of Public Health to patients and those without healthcare providers. Major health systems are to receive their own shipments.

The COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at certain pharmacies. Appointments and information can be found at their respective websites and sf.gov/getvaccinated.

The city’s Department of Public Health announced in a statement that San Francisco has seen over 90% of children ages 12-17 have been fully vaccinated and 75% of children ages five to 11.

San Francisco’s Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax said in a statement, “This is an important moment for the nearly 40,000 eligible children in San Francisco who can now receive the best defense against the virus and protect family members and others who may be medically vulnerable.”