San Francisco declares state of emergency over coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency in order to strengthen the city’s response to the coronavirus.

This sets up the city to get help from the state and federal government.

“Although there are still zero confirmed cases in San Francisco residents, the global picture is changing rapidly, and we need to step-up preparedness,” Breed said in a statement.

“We see the virus spreading in new parts of the world every day, and we are taking the necessary steps to protect San Franciscans from harm,” she added.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference at the future site of a Transitional Age Youth Navigation Center on January 15, 2020 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the opening of a new SAFE Navigation center for the homeless at 33 Gough. The opening brings the total number of new shelter beds that are opened, under construction of in development to more than 1,000 before the end of the year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Local leaders say we need to be prepared.

So far there are 53 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US.

Three coronavirus patients are currently being treated in Contra Costa County. They had been among the American evacuees on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship quarantined in Japan.

Officials are continuing to focus on the risk the virus presents to schools and children, as well as those in congregated living situations and healthcare workers.

The death toll from the coronavirus is over 2,700 worldwide, with the vast majority in mainland China. There have been more than 80,000 global cases.

South Korea now has more than 1,260 cases, including a US soldier stationed in the country.

The CDC also recently released a statement warning Americans to be prepared for a “significant disruption” as the coronavirus spreading in the US appears to be inevitable.

Latest Stories: