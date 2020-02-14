San Francisco flight, along with seven others, detained at Heathrow over coronavirus fears

LONDON (KRON) – Eight planes, including one from San Francisco, were placed on lockdown at Heathrow Airport due to coronavirus fears, according to the DailyMail.

The lockdown was placed after passengers on board complained of symptoms of the deadly virus.

The DailyMail reports that travelers on the United Airlines Flight 901 from San Francisco were told by the captain to stay in their seats after landing because someone might have the contagious infection.

United Airlines confirmed to the DailyMail someone had ‘become unwell’ on board on the San Francisco flight.

A witness reported that a passenger was removed from the back of the plane.

Everyone else was allowed to get off of the plane about a half hour later.

Public Health England and Heathrow officials have not yet released any information about this morning’s incident.

