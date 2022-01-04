San Francisco health officials respond to COVID-19 surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed and public health officials addressed how the omicron variant is saturating the city at a news briefing on Tuesday.

“Our 7-day average case rate is 829 cases a day which is more than double last year’s peak,” Mayor London Breed said.

Hospitalizations are rising with cases but not as rapidly due to what health officials call ‘San Francisco’s Wall of Immunity’ due to vaccinations. With breakthrough cases common among even those boosted, officials say the surge will likely continue for two more weeks.

“We call on all of you to take extra care over the next several weeks. Lower your household risk and layer up your defenses,” Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s Public Health Director, said.

With breakthrough cases already impacting health care workers, police, fire, Muni, and other city workers, officials are calling on residents to take extra steps so as not to make matters worse. That includes getting vaccinated and boosted, reducing time spent with crowds indoors, and upgrading your mask.

“N 95 and KN95 and KF 94 area ideal, there are other good ways to improve protection by using a surgical mask under a cloth mask,” Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco Health Officer, said.

City officials say the next two weeks are critical that’s why these extra steps must be taken immediately.