San Francisco health officials: Upgrade masks, update vaccines

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health says masks should be upgraded and vaccines need to be updated.

Health officials have also made changes to booster requirements at large events such as concerts and sports games.

A cloth mask like this doesn’t cut it when it comes to omicron.

The experts are saying masks such as a KN95 offer better protection with the variant and say you might want to double up.

It’s all about the fit.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health says that a cloth mask alone is no longer good enough and should be worn over a well-fitted/surgical mask if at all.

“You see all these holes, this is not a well-fitted mask,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Infectious Disease Expert at UCSF, said about cloth masks.

Chin-Hong says the city’s health officer is also recommending well-fitted masks such as N95 and KN95’s because of how easily omicron is spread from person to person.

“Can linger in the air like dandelions for a longer period, so if you’re making a lot of virus just close to where people are talking and so on you can have you can have a little bit more linger in the air,” he said.

Boosters will also be required at mega-events for those eligible starting Feb. 1.

“If you’ve only gotten two shots it’s almost like you were unvaccinated for prevention of infection,” Chin-Hong added.

Kids ages 2-4 going to mega-events who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated must have proof of a negative COVID test within 24 hours for antigen and 48 hours for PCR tests.

VP of Community Relations for the Golden State Warriors Yoyo Chan says the Chase Center will fall in line with the new requirements for boosters and negative tests for youngsters.

“We do recommend the results come with the date of birth as well as when the test taken along with the name of the individual,” Chan said.

She says that physical swabs of negative tests will not be accepted and says young fans coming to the Chase Center should take advantage of mobile apps and QR codes with their negative results.

“We really appreciate our fans being able to respond to all of these new protocols that we’re pushing forward,” Chan added.

Starting Saturday, mega-events of 500 or more indoors and 5,000 or more outdoors will be allowed again.

All staff of those are events will be required to show proof of up-to-date vaccines, including boosters as soon as they are eligible.