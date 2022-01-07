San Francisco health officials warn residents of unauthorized COVID test sites

A health care worker gives a test at a COVID-19 testing site during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With the demand for COVID-19 tests increasing, the supply of actually getting a test is limited.

At-home testing kits are sold out at many retailers across the Bay Area — causing residents to scramble to get their hands on a COVID test any way they can.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health is warning folks about unauthorized testing sites throughout the city.

Health officials are advising residents to make sure they are using FDA-approved rapid tests or getting tested at a city-authorized testing site.

To find an authorized COVID-19 testing site, San Francisco residents can find one near them here.