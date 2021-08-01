San Francisco hospital reports 55 staff members test positive for COVID-19

From the 7,000+ staff members at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (ZSFG), there are 55 that are currently COVID-19 positive, as of July 31, 2021.

Of these, none of the infected staff have been hospitalized to our knowledge.

The predominant mode of infection was through community exposure. ZSFG continues to follow strict infection control measures including daily self-screening of staff, requiring masks on campus, and testing of all admitted patients.

To avoid further exposures, infected staff are in quarantine in their homes, and ZSFG has plans in place to ensure enough staff coverage.

Breakthrough cases were and still are expected. We know vaccines won’t completely prevent infections, but they are very effective at making hospitalizations and death preventable.

“The cases among hospital staff are reflective of what’s happening in the broader community as cases have been rising. We strongly encourage everyone to wear masks in indoor public settings and get vaccinated so we can stop the spread of the virus.”

