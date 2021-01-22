San Francisco hospital reports 6 COVID-19 deaths

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco hospital reported six COVID-19 deaths amid the latest surge in cases.

Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco says the latest state-wide surge resulted in the deaths of six residents between Dec. 11, 2020 and Jan. 7, 2021.

Laguna Honda is the largest publicly run skilled nursing facility in the United States and serves San Francisco’s most vulnerable residents.

The hospital says it is responded to the surge in cases with increased testing, increased PPE and robust vaccination rollout.

“We are not yet on the other side of this surge, but we are seeing promising signs including a decrease in new cases and many resident recoveries,” a statement from the hospital read. “The Laguna Honda staff continue to do a remarkable job keeping the residents of Laguna Honda safe by slowing the spread of the virus and mitigating its impacts.”

In a news conference on Friday, the mayor points out Laguna Honda has done a better job at controlling the spread of the virus than many other smaller facilities, pointing out things are looking up now that the vaccine rollout is halfway done.

“We have done an incredible job at Laguna Honda. Yes, one death is one death too many but at the same time, we’ve been able to vaccinate every staff member there, every patient there that wanted the vaccine,” Mayor London Breed said.

UCSF infectious disease expert George Rutherford agrees.

“It’s a minor miracle, you know when look at some of the larger places in the east and even in Southern California, where they have large numbers of deaths and something approaching 100% infection,” Dr. Rutherford said.

Residents will be getting their second doses starting next week.