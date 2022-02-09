SF among 13 counties lifting indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday morning that San Francisco will lift its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people in “most indoor settings” starting Feb. 16.

“The unvaccinated will still be required to wear masks indoors,” Breed wrote.

Masks will no longer be required indoors at restaurants, gyms, and offices if a person is vaccinated. Everyone must still wear a mask, however, in schools and hospitals under San Francisco’s updated mandate.

“Starting February 16 in San Francisco, vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor settings, including restaurants, bars, gyms, grocery stores, offices, museums, and other locations,” Breed wrote on Twitter.

“Under state law, masks will still be required in some settings like hospitals, shelters, and schools. The state has indicated more information is coming on schools soon. Masks on buses and trains will be required per federal law,” Breed wrote.

The change aligns with the California Department of Public Health’s decision to let expire the statewide indoor mask requirement, which was instated on December 15 during the latest COVID-19 surge.

The San Francisco mayor’s announcement was made less than an hour before health officers from 12 Bay Area and Central Coast counties followed suit.

“In alignment with the State, the Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, (San Benito), Solano, Sonoma, and the City of Berkeley will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, February 16,” county health officials wrote.

“Unvaccinated individuals over age two will continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor public settings. Businesses, venue operators and hosts may determine their own paths forward to protect staff and patrons and may choose to require all patrons to wear masks,” county health officials wrote.

Santa Clara County stands out as the only county in this part of California that will not lift its indoor mandate.

“The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department announced today that it will not lift local indoor masking requirements when the State lifts its indoor masking requirement on February 16. Instead, Santa Clara County will continue to base decisions on whether and when to lift indoor masking requirements on the risks posed by COVID-19, using clearly defined metrics related to vaccination, hospitalizations, and COVID-19 case rates. The County anticipates that it will be able to lift indoor masking requirements in a matter of weeks, as case rates continue to decline,” Santa Clara County wrote.

Statewide, indoor masking is still required by the state for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in public transportation; health care settings; congregate settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters; long term care facilities; and schools.

Bay Area health officers still strongly recommend masks be used as an effective tool to prevent the spread of the virus especially when case rates are high, or when additional personal protection is needed.

– This breaking news story will be updated.