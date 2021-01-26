San Francisco mayor says COVID-19 vaccination goal is being held up

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed says the city has a plan in place to vaccinate thousands of people daily but it needs the vaccines to accomplish it.

According to Mayor Breed, the goal is to vaccinate some 10,000 people a day.

The goal she says is being held up by a plan that she calls insufficient, inconsistent and unpredictable.

Mayor Breed says a lack of COVID-19 vaccines is hurting the city’s efforts to protect thousands from the virus.

“We have a plan and we are ready to distribute 10,000 at least bare minimum per day once we have enough from the vaccine,” Mayor Breed said.

With vaccines in high demand, but in short supply, it’s unknown when the city will be able to reach that number.

So far, San Francisco has received 144,000 doses, with nearly 60-percent of those already used.

With mass vaccination sites in the plans, along with community and mobile clinics to target the most vulnerable communities, she says more vaccines are needed now.

“To fully deliver this plan, we need more vaccines and we will continue to do everything we can to be ready when our supply of vaccine does increases but for now—vaccine supply remains our biggest constraint,” Mayor Breed said.

With nearly two-thirds of the city’s vaccines going to hospitals, health leaders say the rollout is insufficient, inconsistent, and unpredictable.

“That means we can’t know from week to week how many slots we’ll have open for people to get vaccinated,” Dr. Susan Philip said.

Tuesday, President Biden announced plans to ramp up distribution of millions of doses to the states.

The states who receive the vaccines from the federal government are resposnible for divvying them up for communities.

Here in California, the Golden State has been under fire for its vaccine rollout.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to re-vamp the state’s process of getting vaccines to cities.

More help could be on the way soon.

Next week, Johnson and Johnson is expected to announce if their vaccine is effective against the virus.

“In the 45,000 patients that were enrolled worldwide, we haven’t seen any serious adverse events attributed to the vaccine,” Dr. Phillip Grant said.