San Francisco mayor urges people to follow health guidelines to slow spread of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed is begging people to wear masks and stay away from parks and large gatherings.

This as the city and county are placed on the state’s watch list because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

There are more cases and more people in the hospital right now.

Officials say that’s because more people are getting together in spaces like Dolores Park and not always wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

This has led San Francisco to being added to the states COVID-19 watch list.

Public health officials say in just 13 days San Francisco has added almost a thousand new cases.

This means the city’s reopening plan is on pause to try and slow the spread.

Starting Monday, July 20, San Francisco must close indoor-malls and non-essential offices.

These businesses will remain closed until the state lifts its restrictions.

If conditions don’t improve, San Francisco can close additional businesses and activities that go beyond the state’s requirements.

“Whenever I go outside I make sure to wear a mask, I bike every afternoon after work, I wear this bandanna I can pull it off or on when I am a safe distance from folks to get some air. Otherwise, I throw it back on when I see somebody. I would like to see the city open up quick but I don’t think that’s going to happen until people wear their masks for several weeks and keep social distancing, I think it really does take an effort on behalf of everyone in the city and the Bay Area until we can get to that point,” resident Patrick Mortiere said.

Officials, including Mayor London Breed, are urging people to be mindful and take steps to slow the spread so that San Francisco does not end up like places we’re seeing across the country where coronavirus cases are exploding.

