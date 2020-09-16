San Francisco Mayor voices concern over reopening as COVID cases rise

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – This week San Francisco hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and gyms were among the businesses allowed to reopen indoors under strict guidelines.

While calling this a huge step Mayor London Breed cautioned residents Tuesday not to let down their guard causing a COVID surge because that could stall additional reopening and close these businesses again.

“This is progress, but it is not enough and not certain. The only way we continue in this direction has everything to do with each and every one of us,” said the mayor.

The mayor has a reason for concern. One key indicator continues to move in the wrong direction. Hospitalizations started declining in August, but in September they started rising again, now increasing by 29%.

“We will get through this. It is gonna require a lot out of each and every one of us. And so I ask you to continue to do your part. And to remember, what you do impacts you, what you do impacts me,” Breed added.

The number of new daily cases is also a concern. While there’s been an overall decline since July, the number of new daily cases remains in the red zone with San Francisco averaging 61 new cases a day.

“For us to continue reopening San Francisco and add limited indoor services and open schools, we all have to remain vigilant in our fight against this virus, said San Francisco health director Dr. Grant Colfax.

City officials say that means more handwashing, more mask-wearing, more social distancing, and limited outdoor gatherings.

