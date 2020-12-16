San Francisco modifies stay-at-home order

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Last week, the SF Department of Public Health modified its stay-at-home-order that started on December 6th.

The city announced you can now meet with 1 other person who doesn’t live with you.

Together, you can take a walk, hang out at the park, or play low-contact sports. However, you still have to wear a mask and socially distance.

San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted, “This is a change.”

SF's health order has been changed to now allow people to interact outdoors with 1 person from another household to:



– Take a walk

– Hang out at the park

– Play low-contact sports like golf, tennis, pickleball, and bocce ball



This is a change. https://t.co/HjyHVFtysJ — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) December 13, 2020

These changes were made with people’s mental health in mind.

“To balance the risk of negative impacts on mental health for those in complete isolation of others and the risk of transmission between two masked, distanced individuals who are outdoors,” the department said in a statement.

Haney tweeted that he’s glad the state

These rules are set by the state under the regional health order, adopted by SF. I think people should be able to date, safely. I'm glad our health department took some small steps to clarify that. These tweets were both factual & sarcastic, which i guess is the world we are in — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) December 13, 2020

Earlier this month, five Bay Area counties went under the state’s stay-at-home order which requires an effort to curb an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Latest Stories: