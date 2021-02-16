San Francisco opens new vaccination site

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A third mass vaccination site is now opening in San Francisco.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted that the site is located at the SF produce market along Gerald Ave. in Bayview.

Today we announced the launch of our third high-volume vaccination site at the SF Market in the Bayview. We’re pushing forward to make vaccines available and accessible to all of our communities, especially those that have been hardest hit by COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/5B94KFuEFy — London Breed (@LondonBreed) February 16, 2021

“We’re pushing forward to make vaccines available and accessible to all of our communities, especially those that have been hardest hit by COVID-19,” Breed said.

People who live and work in San Francisco can sign up and be notified when they become eligible under state guidance to receive the vaccine by visiting the city’s vaccination notification website.