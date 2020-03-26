San Francisco prepares for expected surge in coronavirus cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco is preparing for an expected surge in diagnosed coronavirus cases and Mayor London Breed is pleading for as much help as possible.

More equipment, more staff, more support – That was the message from Mayor Breed regarding the city’s needs in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

“We are still in a situation that requires a significant ramp up. And it requires the need for our state and our federal partners to step up more than they ever have before and to move faster,” Breed said.

With 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the city’s first reported death on Tuesday, Breed estimated San Francisco will need 5,000 more hospital beds in the weeks to come.

Among the solutions will be St. Francis Memorial Hospital, where 48 beds will gradually be made available beginning with several next week.

“Think about when you’re out there and socializing and you’re not socially distancing from one another, the difference that could make and the spread that occurs as a result of your interactions with other people. And if you went to the hospital because you were sick or relative or a family member because they were turned away because we didn’t have enough beds to accommodate them. We don’t want to get to that point,” Breed said.

As she has in each press conference, Breed reiterated her plea for San Franciscans to continue being diligent with social distancing as the city braces for a surge in illness comparable to those seen in other U.S. cities.

