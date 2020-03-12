San Francisco reports 4 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 18

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The number of coronavirus cases around the Bay Area continues to grow.

San Francisco health officials on Wednesday reported four new cases.

Two of those patients are hospitalized and two are isolated at home.

Officials said one of these people had close contact with a confirmed case, while the other three did not recently travel to a country with coronavirus cases and did not have close contact with a confirmed patient.

There are now 18 confirmed coronavirus cases in San Francisco.

In total there are more than 100 coronavirus cases around the Bay Area.

Latest Stories: