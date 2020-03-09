Live Now
San Francisco reports 5 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 13

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Officials on Monday are reporting five new patients who have coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in San Francisco 13.

Officials said in a statement that all 5 patients – who each had known contact with a person confirmed to have coronavirus – are isolated at home and in good condition.

There are more than 70 confirmed cases around the Bay Area:

  • Santa Clara County: 37
  • Contra Costa County: 9
  • San Francisco: 13
  • Solano County: 8
  • Sonoma County: 3
  • San Mateo County: 3
  • Alameda County: 3
  • Marin County: 1

The coronavirus has infected more than 108,000 people around the world and killed more than 3,800, according to CNN’s tally.

