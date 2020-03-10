San Francisco residents get close look at Grand Princess entering the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – When the Grand Princess cruise ship made its way into the Bay, there were a few dozen people standing on the shore.

They were hoping to get a close look at the ship that has captivated the nation.

After several days of waiting off the coast of San Francisco, the cruise ship finally got the green light to pass under the Golden Gate Bridge and enter the Bay.

When it did, these curiosity seekers and lookie-loos were here in the Marina to take in this moment.

“It’s historic almost. I just never seen something so relevant before,” Gwyn Powers said.

Kathryn Woods brought her camera hoping to get some good shots of their controversial vessel and…

“Send them to all of my friends all over the world and send them to the cruise that I signed up for so I can get my money back,” Woods said.

Tom Mitchell used binoculars.

“I want to get as close up view as I can,” Mitchell said.

While some question the decision to allow a ship containing people who have tested positive with the coronavirus to dock at the Port of Oakland, these folks say they believe it was the right move.

“Yeah I am actually really happy that we have a Governor who says yeah we need to take these people off that boat,” Woods said.

“I don’t think it will be a long term situation at all. I think that we have a lot of confidence in our ability to get through things like this,” Mitchell said.

“If we can get them off and then quarantine them, that’s probably better than have them stay there and then go out and spreading it more,” Powers said.

