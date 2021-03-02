San Francisco Unified School District not given needed codes for COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Not a single educator at San Francisco Unified School District was vaccinated today at the city’s Moscone center, according to city leaders.

They say the problem’s rooted at the state level where Governor Gavin Newsom gave unique access codes to school districts for vaccination appointments set aside for teachers.

However, none were given to SFUSD because it still has no clear reopening plan

As you can imagine, teachers, parents, and city leaders are furious about educators not getting the vaccine here today.

KRON4 is told that no access codes were given because the school district doesn’t have a clear reopening plan, as it’s still in negotiations with the teacher’s union.

“And just when you thought reopening in San Francisco couldn’t get any more difficult, the governor just made it that much more difficult,” Hillary Ronen said.

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen was furious after learning no public school teachers were vaccinated at the Moscone center on Tuesday.

The city’s mass vaccination site has the capacity to offer 10,000 shots per day, but supply issues have limited them to up to 4,000 shots per day.

With limited supply across the state and an emphasis to get students back into the classrooms, Governor Gavin Newsom started setting aside 10% of vaccines for teachers on Monday.

However, there’s a catch to which teachers get the vaccine.

“The governor, because he required whoever gets this vaccine to have a reopening plan within 21 days, did not give San Francisco, I should say the San Francisco Unified School District, a single code. These are now personalized codes to give to educators to go get the vaccine. That means here in San Francisco at our largest vaccination center, not a single educator was vaccinated today,” Ronen said.

The codes are given by the state to the school district.

Ronen says she’s only aware of this happening at Moscone Center, but losing a day of vaccinations here will likely prolong the reopening of SFUSD schools.

“We are in San Francisco in a very heated, very difficult negotiation between the district and the union to get schools reopened and the union of course wants educators to be vaccinated,” Ronen said.

In response to pushback, Ronen says the governor is now going to give those codes directly to the city instead of going through the education system.

“The city will then be able to give those codes to the first 2,000 educators that we imagine are coming back in the 6 schools that have been ok’d by the department of public health to reopen,” Ronen said.

We’ve reached out to the school district and teacher’s union but have not heard back yet on this issue.