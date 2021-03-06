Reopening: San Francisco’s de Young Museum offers free admission to essential workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s been a long time coming, but as San Francisco and other Bay Area counties begin to reopen, a lot of popular attractions are saying, “welcome back” to visitors.

That list includes the iconic de Young Museum in Golden Gate Park.

In honor of the reopening, museum officials are offering free admission for essential workers every Saturday.

In an exclusive interview with KRON4, Thomas Campbell, director and chief executive of the Fine Art Museums of San Francisco, shares everything you need to know about reopening plans.

“We’ve been closed for 42 weeks of the last year. And all of the staff, we’ve just been waiting for the day that visitors come back. We couldn’t be happier,” Campbell said.

Click here to reserve your ticket.