San Francisco’s farmers markets make changes to stay open during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Farmers markets are adhering to new safety guidelines so they can stay open during the statewide coronavirus shelter-in-place order.

Farmers markets in San Francisco were busy on Saturday, but some things have changed to keep people safe.

They’ve posted signs asking people to stay home if you have a cough or a fever.

They are also asking shoppers to shop quickly and keep six feet of distance from each other.

The markets are also spacing the booths further apart and chalking lines for people to stand.

Some venders are accepting electronic payments only.

“Really it’s a way to treat ourselves,” a shopper told KRON4.

Over the past few weeks the farmers market had faced some challenges.

“I want people to know how important it is to continue to support local farmers right now,” said Christine Farren, the Executive Director of CUESA.

Farren said a lot of the small family farmers that were selling to restaurants are now losing revenue.

“They are trying to make up for it by selling to individual families,” she explains.

Farren said the best way to shop is to come to the market with a list of what you want.

“Come up with your mask, plan for a little extra time to be at the market, and then a smile with your eyes goes a long way,” she said.

As of now, the farmers market will continue to stay open during this time and other locations around the city are set to open soon.

