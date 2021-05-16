San Jose brings vaccines to underserved communities hit hard by pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A clinic in San Jose is focused on vaccinating people who live in underserved communities.

Specifically Summerside and Stonegate east and west neighborhoods.

People can get vaccinated at Tully Community Branch Library on 880 Tully road in San Jose near Stonegate park.

They’ll accept people from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

You do not need an appointment, insurance, or proof of immigration status.

If you are 18 years and older, you are eligible.

This is the first city-sponsored vaccine event to be hosted at a San Jose public library.

“So our priority is as many census tracks as we can identify that have a low vaccination rate. We want to do everything that we can, bringing vaccines closer, bring resources to the community, to help them come out and then try to see if we can move the needle cause our goal is 85% of the population vaccinated by August.”