San Jose one of a dozen US cities showing ‘concerning rise’ in coronavirus cases

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose is one of a dozen cities in the United States showing a “concerning rise” in coronavirus cases, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told a group of state and local health officials in private Wednesday, CNN reports.

The cities Dr. Birx mentioned that are “lagging behind” and reporting an increase are Miami, New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Jose, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Baltimore.

“We’re tracking this very closely. We’re working with the state officials to make sure we’re responding together, but when you first see that increased test positivity, that is when to start the mitigation efforts,” Birx said during the call according to audio obtained by journalism nonprofit Center for Public Integrity.

On the call, Birx continued, “I know it may look small, and you may say that only went from five to five and a half, and we’re going to wait and see what happens. If you wait another three to four, even five, days, you’ll start to see a dramatic increase in cases. So finding and tracing those very early individuals is really critical.”

At last check, Santa Clara County had reported 8,321 confirmed coronavirus cases and 180 deaths.

San Jose had recorded 5,407 confirmed coronavirus cases, with a population of 1,026,658, according to county data.

