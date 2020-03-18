San Jose State University student diagnosed with COVID-19

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – An off-campus student at San Jose State University has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to school officials.

The school sent out a statement informing the community that the student is recovering at home.

No other details were released about the student.

Officials say they will keep in contact with the student and support their safe return to school.

“SJSU will determine whether there are members of the campus community that need to be advised of their contact with this individual. We realize that this kind of news can create concerns and anxiety in a time of ongoing change. We will continue to communicate when necessary and will be diligent about consulting with the Santa Clara Public Health Department, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and American College Health Association (ACHA) to provide you with the best possible information and resources.”

The school included reminders on how to prevent spreading the coronavirus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Remain at home if you are sick.

Cover your mouth or sneeze with a tissue; immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Practice social distancing and maintain a distance of at least six feet between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Refrain from shaking hands at this time.

