San Jose vaccine mandate takes effect for city-owned venues

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The city of San Jose is mandating a proof of vaccination requirement for all city-owned venues with 50 or more attendees, effective Monday.

California recently implemented a proof of vaccination or negative test requirement for all indoor gatherings of 1,000 or more people that also took effect Monday, but San Jose’s policy is stricter.

The city will not offer the alternative of showing a negative test, unless attendees are 12 and under and not eligible for the vaccine or have a medical or religious exemption.

Approved by a unanimous vote by the city council, the vaccine mandate applies to the SAP Center, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose Civic Theater, Center for Performing Arts and any other city-owned venues with 50 or more people in attendance.

The mandate requires all attendees age 12 and up to provide a CDC vaccination card, a photo of the card, a note from a doctor or a QR code from the state’s vaccine database. The mandate was adopted to enhance public safety, according to San Jose spokesperson Carolina Camarena.