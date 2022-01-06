San Mateo County expands COVID testing sites

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — In response to the surge in the omicron variant, the County of San Mateo is expanding opportunities for COVID-19 testing.

The county is setting up a new testing site, expanding hours at existing sites, and distributing home test kits to residents most at-risk.

These steps will roll out over the coming weeks as local health leaders seek to ensure the county maintains one of the highest per capita test rates in California.

Starting on 1/7 at the Event Center, for vax enter at 2495 S Delaware St, and for PCR testing enter at 1346 Saratoga Dr in San Mateo. Vaccination is now a walk-thru, not drive-thru, process & PCR testing is available through @VirusGeeks. Appts must be made separately. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/7uBY8xZjGa — San Mateo County Health (@SMCHealth) January 6, 2022

“Our community’s safety is priority number one, and we are using available resources to help that many more residents know whether they are positive for COVID-19. We are not the only testing option for residents with private health providers or access to privately purchased tests, but we are proud to be an important part of helping stem the spread and prevent severe health impacts,” said county manager Mike Callagy.

The county currently supports ten sites that offer PCR laboratory tests with results available within 72 hours depending upon demand.

Current capacity is 8,500 tests per week and expanded hours at existing sites will add about 10 percent. Additionally, a new testing site at the Event Center can provide up to 2,000 tests per day.

“With a nationwide shortage of COVID tests now, particularly at pharmacies, this shows an incredible effort to do all we can as a County to meet the demand for testing and keep our residents safe from the Omicron variant,” county supervisor David Canepa said. “Increasing capacity at the Event Center and other County testing sites will be a welcome relief for those who want to keep their families safe during this surge.”

Patience is appreciated as staffing shortages and shipping delays may impact operations, county officials said.

For vax appointments, go to https://t.co/OKFfcyADdM.



For testing appointments, go to https://t.co/GvhBH24w98.



Only a limited number of individuals without appointments may be served. [2/2] — San Mateo County Health (@SMCHealth) January 6, 2022

What’s New

► Starting Friday, Jan. 7: A walk-in testing site operated by private vendor Virus Geeks will open in the San Mateo County Event Center parking lot (enter at 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo) with the ability to provide 2,000 PCR tests daily. PCR tests typically return results within 72 hours. Appointments are required. The Event Center vaccine clinic entrance will move to 2495 S. Delaware St., San Mateo.

► Starting Monday, Jan. 10: The county has contracted with Bay PLS to offer up to 500 rapid antigen tests daily at its existing San Bruno location. Appointments are required.

► The county is purchasing 50,000 home test kits for distribution through partner agencies to its most impacted and/or at-risk residents and first-responders. Each kit contains two rapid tests.