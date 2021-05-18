San Mateo County Fair expands ticket availability as it reaches yellow tier

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Just minutes after moving into the yellow tier, the San Mateo County Fair announced the expansion of ticket sales.

The county has also removed its timed entry requirements.

Those who purchase tickets can visit the fair at any time of day during operating hours.

“With the yellow tier comes the ability to welcome even more fair fans to the 2021 County Fair and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Dana Stoehr, CEO of the San Mateo County Event Center.

Fair officials are also encouraging guests to purchase tickets in advance because same-day ticket sales are only available until capacity is reached.

The fair runs from June 5-13, 2021 – except it will be closed on June 7 and 8.

Ticket prices are:

· Adults: $15.00 in advance, $20.00 at the gate*

· Juniors (ages 6-12): $10.00 in advance, $15.00 at the gate*

· Seniors (62 & Over): $10.00 in advance, $15.00 at the gate*

· Children Under 5: FREE

Masks are required while attending, and fair officials will continue to monitor all changes to public health guidelines and update policies accordingly.

The yellow tier is the least restrictive tier in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan. The new phase goes in effect on Wednesday.