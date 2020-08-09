Coronavirus: The Latest

San Quentin guard dies after battle with coronavirus, per sources

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – A San Quentin guard has passed away after he contracted coronavirus from the prison, according to sources.

Sgt. Gilbert Polanco, known as Bobby to family, was in a medically induced coma and fully intubated while battling the virus.

His family believes he was infected while working at the San Quentin State Prison where he was a guard for more than 30 years.

Polanco was one of hundreds of San Quentin staff members to be infected by the virus.

No other details have been released at this time.

