San Quentin guard dies after battle with coronavirus, per sources

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – A San Quentin guard has passed away after he contracted coronavirus from the prison, according to sources.
Sgt. Gilbert Polanco, known as Bobby to family, was in a medically induced coma and fully intubated while battling the virus.
His family believes he was infected while working at the San Quentin State Prison where he was a guard for more than 30 years.
Polanco was one of hundreds of San Quentin staff members to be infected by the virus.
No other details have been released at this time.
Latest Stories:
- Mail delay blamed for uptick in turkey chick deaths
- Police: 1 dead, another injured in early morning Oakland shooting
- UC system to require flu shots for ‘all members of the UC community’
- Delta bans 100 passengers from taking flights and adding them to a “no fly” list for refusing to wear masks
- Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle