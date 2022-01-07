San Ramon Valley Unified hands out free COVID test kits to families

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, free COVID-19 tests are being handed out in San Ramon just days before kids are scheduled to return to classes.

This week, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District received 30,000 of these COVID-19 tests from the state, and they are working quickly to get them handed out.

Thursday morning, the district began handing out free COVID-19 testing kits to all parents.

School doesn’t start until next week, but the district wanted to get the test out as soon as possible.

The district hopes parents will keep their children home next week if they test positive. Thus, increasing the odds that the school won’t have to close or move to distance learning.

The free tests are also welcomed by parents.

With COVID surging in the community, making a test appointment has become difficult.

It seems almost impossible, first of all, to book a test anywhere right now.

Many of the urgent cares are fully booked. Even with the testing through the school, all the in-person appointments are full.

That makes home test kits helpful.

The district plans to continue handing out test kits on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District education center and at Monte Vista High School, Gale Ranch Middle School, and Pine Valley Middle School.