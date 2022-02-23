SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Speaking at a virtual meeting Wednesday, Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody says the county is seeing fewer COVID cases.

“All of our metrics are heading in a very positive direction,” Dr. Sara Cody said. “Looking at wastewater surveillance continuing to see a decline in all four sewer sheds as well as in our case surveillance.”

Dr. Cody says the county is close to meeting its metrics in order to move forward in lifting health orders.

Santa Clara County is the only Bay Area county with the indoor mask mandate still in place.

In downtown Sunnyvale, people can be seen wearing masks outdoors, some say they will keep masks on for the time being.

“In places like trains and stuff I’ll just keep my mask on not because of COVID but also the flu and anything else that might be out there,” Tuck Vollom said.

“I think I’ll keep wearing my mask just to let other people feel comfortable and also myself too,” Takafumi Watanave said.

“I am also a little nervous for my customers and employees who might have health issues or have young children at home who are not vaccinated or have compromised immune systems,” Leigh Odum said.

That’s why Leigh Odum, owner of Leigh’s Favorite Books says she’ll most likely have the same rules inside her shop.

“I’ll have to feel it out. I may require masks indoors just until everyone that works here feels fully comfortable and feel safe. I want everyone to feel safe,” Odum said.

As of Wednesday, Dr. Cody says the county’s hospitalizations are down and vaccinations are up, and anticipates meeting the final metric in community transmission as early as Thursday.

Dr. Cody adds for health officers to determine lifting the mask mandate, the county must hold its goal at 550 cases and below for seven consecutive days.