Santa Clara County health officials give COVID-19 update

SANTA CLARA County, Calif. (KRON) – The county of Santa Clara has announced revisions to the coronavirus guidelines amid rising cases and hospitalizations.

The surge of cases in Santa Clara has shattered records today by more than 200 cases.

County officials say it has the highest case rate than any other county in the bay area, which is why they’re adding these restrictions.

BREAKING: County of Santa Clara Public Health Department Announces Revisions to the Health Officer’s Mandatory Directives Amid Steeply Rising Cases and Hospitalizations: https://t.co/ym0GwO1eXJ pic.twitter.com/iA4u0nsxpA — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) November 28, 2020

The new health orders reduce the indoor capacity of all stores to 10%, grocery & pharmacy to 25%, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people.

Additionally, people must quarantine for 14 days after traveling more than 150 miles before returning to the county.

Hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed, so health officials are urging everyone to stay home.

The new order also prohibits contact sports including professional, college, and youth sports.

The order takes effect on Monday November 30th at midnight and goes through December 21st.

