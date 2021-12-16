Santa Clara County health officials push boosters with rise of omicron cases

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Health officials in Santa Clara county have confirmed 10 positive cases of the omicron variant.

Four of the those who tested positive were unvaccinated.

The county’s health officer says more people need to get their covid booster shot, to help stop the spread of the variant.

Of the 10 who tested positive for omicron in Santa Clara county, only one of them had been boosted.

Health experts say vaccines and boosters make a difference in preventing serious symptoms.

When it comes to omicron, Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody has a long list of concerns.

With 10 confirmed cases of the variant, she used Thursday’s press conference to stress the importance of booster shots.

Cody is impressed with the numbers of those who are fully vaccinated, which is 80 percent of the entire Santa Clara population.

For those age 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, the numbers are more alarming –only half in that age group have been boosted.

Regional hospital epidemiologist with Kaiser Permanente, Dr. Michael Vollmer, expects omicron to impact hospital ICUs.

If you want to see the effectiveness of vaccines and boosters, Vollmer says the symptoms of those being hospitalized with COVID paints a clear picture — one everyone needs to take seriously.

In addition to the 10 confirmed cases of omicron, Cody says the variant has been detected in all four of Santa Clara County’s sewage sheds.

She says testing and masking are also important steps to stop the spread.