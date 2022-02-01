Santa Clara County high-risk workers required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Today is the deadline for Santa Clara County “high-risk” emergency workers to show proof they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The local order builds on the State’s Health Officer vaccination requirements by mandating up-to-date vaccination (both fully vaccinated and boosted if eligible) by workers in certain healthcare and long-term care settings, including medical workers and firefighters.

The San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) tells KRON4 News as of Jan. 10 — 754 actively working employees (sworn and non-sworn) have been vaccinated, approximately 96%.

“Responders who are working in fire stations will be required to meet the standards set forward by the Public Health Order, regardless of whether they have a pending exemption request or an approved exemption,” said SJFD spokesperson Erica Day.

“Currently, there are no impacts to our ability to maintain Fire staffing; we remain confident we will continue to provide vital services to our community.”

SJFD could not provide the number of sworn and non-sworn employees who have been exempted from getting vaccinated citing confidential personnel information.

Those who remain unvaccinated will be reassigned to “lower-risk” settings or otherwise prohibited from working.

San Jose

The City of San Jose’s workforce is one of the highest vaccinated in the Bay Area.

City officials tell KRON4 News, as of Jan. 10:

6,795 of the City’s 7,085 employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19 — with 290 actively working employees who remained unvaccinated — and 266 that received an exemption due to medical or religious reasons.

Additionally, 1,717 San Jose Police Department employees (sworn and non-sworn) have been vaccinated — approximately 93% of SJPD staff who were actively working as of Jan. 10.