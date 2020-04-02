Santa Clara County launches new effort to keep public informed on COVID-19 response

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In the South Bay, the health department has launched a new effort to keep the public informed about it’s response to the coronavirus emergency.

“We have some signs, some very soft signs, that the train is beginning to slow down a little bit,” Dr. Sara Cody said.

Sounding a slightly optimistic note, Dr. Sara Cody told a Facebook Live audience that the new order extending the shelter-in-place restrictions to May 3 will go a long way to help keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.

“We’re doing this to make sure our hospitals are able to take care of us when we need them, that we have enough hospital beds and capacity and that hospital workers are protected and able to take care of anyone who is sick with COVID-19 or anything else,” Cody said.

County Council James Williams weighed in on the new rules about social distancing at still-open essential businesses, not just grocery stores, amid requests for a plan that is more workable from one business to the next.

“This allows each entity to craft their own protocols, post it and implement it and provide this to the public and make sure they are doing what they can in each of these locations,” Williams said.

Looking back, Dr. Cody compared the initial March 16 stay home order to holding hands and leaping into deep water.

She acknowledged the sacrifice of the community and urged everyone to abide by the new, tighter rules.

“Everyone needs to be in their house and shelter in place. We want to tighten the guidelines so people really understand what exactly is an essential business and what are all the things you can do to reduce the probability of spread,” Cody said.

Latest News Headlines: