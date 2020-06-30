Santa Clara County previews COVID-19 reopening plan

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County, like most counties here in the Bay Area, says it needs to readjust how it deals with COVID-19 cases.

Over the next several days, they will release more details on how it plans to reopen more – or in some cases – not reopen because of the uptick in coronavirus cases.

The county said it wants to release more uniform guidelines for businesses, and just certain sectors.

They will also have restrictions on some high-risk activities and some high-risk businesses might not even reopen at all.

At last check, there were more than 4,200 confirmed coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County and 156 deaths.

