Santa Clara County reminds residents to social distance as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – In the South Bay, Santa Clara County continues to see an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

This past weekend, the county passed a grim milestone.

There are now over 10,000 cases of coronavirus across the county and 191 people have died.

Santa Clara County remains on the state’s coronavirus watch list.

It had been taken off but put back on in mid July. East and South San Jose in particular have been hit hard by the virus.

Another troubling development — Last week, 31 Costco workers were found to have the virus.

The county is currently conducting contact tracing in those cases to determine who else may have been exposed.

On Monday, the county held an online briefing and reminded people to social distance at their workplaces.

“They need to wear masks indoors and outdoors when they are not exercising. All the protocols fall into place. Again, at lunch, eat outside or in an area where you can maintain that social distance. When you’re eating, your mask is not on. We are seeing that masks are a big deterrent for coronavirus. Social distance protocols are key in preventing the spread of COVID, especially in the workplace,” Todd Naffziger said.

The county is working on contact tracing to see who else may have been exposed to those Costco workers.

Also, if you feel you may have been exposed or if you have symptoms, the county advises getting tested.

There are more than 50 testing locations across the county.

Latest Stories: