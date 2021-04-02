Step-by-step on how to get your COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — More COVID-19 vaccines are becoming available throughout California, but for many the search to find an appointment in the Bay Area has been quite a challenge.

“Right now we’re in a race, we’re in a race between the variants and the vaccines,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Director of Public Health for the County of Santa Clara.

“But the top line message is you are far more protected if you’re vaccinated than if you’re not and the more people that are vaccinated in our county and our community, the safer we all are.”

Here is a step-by-step process on how to find an appointment to get your vaccine as soon as possible.

In Santa Clara County, individuals who are eligible to be vaccinated can contact their healthcare provider to make an appointment.

Or under the County’s “no wrong door” policy, can get vaccinated through several healthcare providers.

Is it your turn?

Current vaccination phase in Santa Clara County:

Phase 1A — Healthcare personnel and Long-Term Care Facility residents

Phase 1B — County residents 65 and older and workers in the following sectors:

Food and agricultural, education and childcare, and emergency services

People with High Risk Conditions — County residents age 16 and older with qualifying severe health conditions, disability, or illness.

County residents age 50 and older — *starting Apr. 1

Click here to review the State’s prioritization plan to see if you are eligible.

Book an Appointment

Santa Clara County residents can book an appointment through sccfreevax.org or through the following providers:

Note: Check back regularly, new appointments are being added daily.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics

Sites available in San Jose, Gilroy, Santa Clara, and Mountain View

Stanford Healthcare

Kaiser Permanente

Palo Alto Medical Foundation (PAMF)

El Camino Health

Bay Area Community Health

VA Palo Alto Healthcare System

Currently vaccinating all enrolled Veterans who wish to receive the vaccine.

Retail Pharmacies (CVS, Walgreens, Safeway, etc.)

Stanford Children’s Health

Clinic is for 16 and 17-year-olds who meet eligibility criteria.

Eastridge Mall (Stanford Clinic)

Free transportation to vaccination locations

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is offering free trips to vaccination locations.

Here is a map for the public to find the nearest vaccination locations, along with the bus or light rail routes to take to each site.

The new group that’s eligible to receive a vaccine starting Apr. 1 will add about 370,000 county residents to the list.

Santa Clara County Public Health officials expect another shipment of 71,900 vaccines next week, but say it’s not enough to vaccinate everyone at the moment.

“Be patient, continue to check the website, our website sccfreevax.org and you’ll find an appointment hopefully if not next week in the next couple weeks,” said Dr. Marty Fensterhieb, Santa Clara County COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Officer.

“We are told that the vaccine supply should increase in the middle or end of April and well into May for sure.”

