Santa Clara County COVID-19 sites offering flu test

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County is offering testing options for both the flu and COVID-19.

Many people share the concern of not knowing if they have the flu or coronavirus because the symptoms are similar.

According to health experts, you may have both at the same time, so it’s important to know which one so you can know how to quarantine.

Appointments can be made at www.sccfreetest.org and no added cost for the flu test.

Locations are: San José, Milpitas, Mountain View, Cupertino, Campbell, Palo Alto and Gilroy.

People with symptoms can also get the test at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center clinics.

Now flu shots are also offered at Fair Grounds on Saturdays.

