SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The indoor mask mandate in Santa Cruz County has been lifted, the county said in a press release.

The county is in the Moderate (yellow) transmission level , according the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This means there are between 10-49.99 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

All nine Bay Area counties still have an indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status.