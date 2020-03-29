Santa Cruz County reports first COVID-19 related death

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials in Santa Cruz County announced on Sunday that a resident with COVID-19 died, making it the first death in the county.

The man who passed away was in his early 70’s and had an underlying health condition, according to officials.

On March 19, the man was admitted to a local hospital with a fever and shortness of breath. He later tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, March 28, the man was pronounced dead.

“We are deeply saddened to have one of our community members die due to this outbreak”, Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said. “Our top priority is protecting the lives of our community members, and we are working hard to make sure these solemn occasions are as rare as possible.”

Health officials say the man worked in both Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, did not travel recently, and had no known contact with another confirmed patient.

There are now 41 confirmed cases in Santa Cruz County.

