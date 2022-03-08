SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — It’s been two years since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Santa Cruz County.

“Patient Zero” for Santa Cruz was a Grand Princess cruise ship passenger, health officials said.

The woman, whose name was never released, had traveled on the Grand Princess from San Francisco to Mexico between Feb. 11-21, 2020. She tested positive on March 6.

Since the pandemic began, 255 Santa Cruz County residents have died from the highly contagious virus.

“These past two years have been difficult for all of us, especially the families and loved ones of those we have lost,” said county health officer Dr. Gail Newel.

More than 46,000 COVID cases were officially recorded, and estimates of actual cases are four times

higher, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Santa Cruz health officials said vaccines, masks, tests, quarantining helped save lives and keep cases numbers from soaring even higher.

“I want to thank everyone who made sacrifices. Everyone who wore a mask to protect themselves and others, employees and employers who kept everyone as safe as possible, parents and students who navigated distance learning, to get us through these last two years,” Newel said.

The county administered more than 500,000 vaccine doses, distributed nearly 1 million masks, and answered 30,000 calls at the county’s COVID-19 call center since the pandemic began.

Just two months ago, Santa Cruz was hit hard by the omicron variant surge. Ten patients died from COVID at the height of the surge. All of the patients were elderly except one man, who was in his 50s and unvaccinated.

COVID will remain with us for the foreseeable future, Santa Cruz health officials cautioned.

March “marks a new phase of the pandemic where personal and community responsibility move to the forefront while local public health departments begin to step back from day-to-day pandemic oversight and the health care system takes on most responsibilities, much as it does with other endemic viruses,” health officials wrote.