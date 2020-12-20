Santa gets his coronavirus vaccine

Although White House adviser Dr Anthony Fauci has said Santa has “innate immunity” from the coronavirus, Saint Nick himself has taken an extra precaution, dropping by a Las Vegas hospital to get vaccinated on December 16.

This footage shows Santa, far from the North Pole and in actuality the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, receiving a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

“Even though the vaccine is for our frontline healthcare workers, when Santa dropped in for his COVID-19 vaccine we knew we had to make it happen,” Southern Hills Hospital marketing director Cyndi Lundeberg said.

Fauci previously told USA Today that Santa is “exempt” from the disease due to having “a lot of good innate immunity.”

