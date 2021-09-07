Santa Rita Jail inmate COVID cases jump 400% in a single day

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda County’s top cop says he would support mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for his workers if public health leaders ordered them.

The comments from Sheriff Greg Ahern come as the Santa Rita Jail sees an outbreak of COVID cases, including a 1-day spike that saw cases jump 400-percent.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office reported just 9-positive inmate cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, that number jumped to 46-positive inmate cases, with 9-inmates showing symptoms of the virus — That is a 400-percent jump in a 24-hour period.

An inmate outbreak is taking place behind these walls.

Since the pandemic, the jail has seen 700-positive COVID-19 cases. Sheriff Greg Ahern is the Alameda County Sheriff.

Ahern says the outbreak started Thursday in a men’s pod.

He calls the spike a reflection of what’s happening in the community.

He says the jail also has strict disinfection, and sanitation protocols to try and limit the spread, and in addition, inmates are quarantined for two weeks at the jail, before being moved into pods.

The spike isn’t just impacting inmates, but also jail staff.

Right now, 10-staff members are currently infected.

Ahern says he’s encouraging his workers to get vaccinated but would support mandatory vaccinations for his workers.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cases among the inmates are not said to be serious.

Only two inmates have had to be hospitalized for COVID since the pandemic.