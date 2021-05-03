Saving Bay Area restaurants, bars with federal grant money

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – While reduced COVID cases and easing restrictions may mean better business for restaurants, it’s still nowhere near making up for the losses of last year.

And bars have had it even worse.

“We’re in debt. The federal government, our landlords, in debt to PG&E. We need help so we don’t permanently shut down,” said SF bar owner Ben Bleiman.

But help is on the way. The Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund is giving out 28.6 billion dollars in grants to help restaurants and bars recoup their losses.

San Francisco restaurant owner Laurie Thomas says the money can be used for payroll, rent, utilities, and vendor costs.

“We are moving forward but not out of the woods yet. From a business perspective, that means not confident to reemploy people, and that is the goal to bring our employees back.”

The application process is now underway, and those who run these businesses are hoping they will be selected.

The only concern restaurants and bars have now is that the 28 billion dollars won’t be enough to go around, and they are hoping this is just the first round of funding.