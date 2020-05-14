Scientists at Stanford look at new drug to help treat COVID-19

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) – Scientists at Stanford are looking at a new drug to help treat COVID-19.

The drug is aimed to help patients with mild to moderate symptoms and is known to treat Hepatitis C and other viral infections.

Researchers are in the beginning stages of the study, they are looking for COVID-19 patients almost immediately after infection.

It’s called interferon-lambda.

Researchers at Stanford are studying the medication that’s meant to fight COVID-19 in its early stages.

“What it does is it takes the body’s immune system and revs it up just a little bit so they can fight viruses that are invading it,” Dr. Upi Singh said.

Dr. Upi Singh is a Professor of Infectious Diseases at Stanford and one of the lead investigators of this new clinical trial.

The goal is to treat patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

“See if it can keep them from getting worse, from getting admitted to the hospital and importantly decrease the virus in their nose so they don’t transmit it to other people,” Singh said.

Interferon-lambda is an injectable medication.

Researchers need 120 patients to test, half will get the drug the rest a placebo.

Dr. Singh says one shot lasts in the body for a week.

“We’re hoping with this medication we treat the person. You know with strep throat you treat the person but for viruses that go between people it’s just as important to treat the person but prevent the person from spreading the disease to other people,” Singh said.

Scientists have been working around the clock to find a treatment for the virus.

Stanford has also been testing remdesivir – the drug is already approved by the FDA and restricted to critically ill patients in the hospital.

Dr. Singh says a majority of COVID-19 patients don’t need hospitalization and hope other treatment options will make a difference.

“We’re going to be living with covid for some time and we can’t be complacent,” Singh said.

Anyone interested in this new clinical study needs to have a positive test within three days of contacting Stanford.

COVID-19 patients who are interested should contact Stanford at: treatcovid@stanford.edu.

