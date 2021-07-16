Scientists sampled breast milk of 7 vaccinated women: What they found

A pregnant woman receives a dose of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 at the Maternity and Children’s Hospital of the Trinidad neihghborhood in Asuncion, on June 11, 2021. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP) (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A small UCSF study published this month revealed some early results of whether the COVID-19 vaccine can be passed through breast milk.

The study published in JAMA Pediatrics evaluated just seven women, but found that none of their breast milk samples had a trace of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers say this “offers the first direct data of vaccine safety during breastfeeding.”

“The results strengthen current recommendations that the mRNA vaccines are safe in lactation, and that lactating individuals who receive the COVID vaccine should not stop breastfeeding,” said corresponding author Stephanie L. Gaw, MD, PhD, assistant professor of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at UCSF.

Here’s a little more about the mothers who participated: Three were in their 30s, and three were in their 40s. One was in her 20s. Five of the mothers received the Pfizer vaccine, and two received the Moderna vaccine. Their children were between one month old to 3 years old.

Scientists conducted the study between December 2020 and February 2021. They collected breast milk samples from each woman before they were vaccinated, and then again within 4-48 hours of them receiving the vaccine. Each woman gave multiple samples of their breast milk, the study said.

A larger scale study still needs to be done to have more concrete information on vaccines and lactation, researchers admit.

Back in December 2020, the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine said it is unlikely that mRNA could reach breast tissue or transfer into breastmilk. “There is little biological plausibility that the vaccine will cause harm, and antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in milk may protect the breastfeeding child,” according to the academy.

At the time of this statement, there was no clinical data available on COVID-19 vaccines impacting lactation.

According to the CDC, mRNA vaccines teach our cells how to make a “spike protein” that triggers an immune response and creates antibodies. mRNA vaccines do not use the live virus that causes COVID-19.

Our bodies also get rid of the mRNA ‘instructions’ as soon as the protein is made and antibodies start forming. After that, the CDC said our bodies learn how to protect against an actual COVID-19 infection.