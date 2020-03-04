Screener at Los Angeles airport tests positive for coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 23: Travelers are stopped at a security check point at Los Angeles International Airport on November 23, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Orbitz named LAX as the nation’s busiest airport for 2011 Thanksgiving travel. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — U.S. officials say a medical screener at the Los Angeles International Airport has contracted the coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it’s unclear if the person contracted the virus through their work as a medical screener or from community transmission. The agency said no travelers screened at LAX have tested positive for coronavirus.

The person, who is a contractor for the Department of Homeland Security, is being quarantined at home and has mild symptoms.

The patient last worked at the airport on Feb. 21 and began feeling cold-like symptoms on Feb. 29. The patient’s doctor tested them for coronavirus on March 1.

Officials say the screener wore protective equipment at the airport.

