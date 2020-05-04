Security guard shot and killed after asking Family Dollar shopper to wear mask: report

FLINT, Mich. (KRON) – Local authorities are investigating the death of a security guard who was shot and killed during his shift at a Family Dollar store on Friday.

MLive reports 43-year-old Calvin “Duper” James Munerlyn was shot Friday afternoon at the Family Dollar on Fifth Avenue after a dispute with a customer who refused to put on a mask in the store.

“We’re seeing a lot of these reports on social media, so we’re investigating them,” Michigan State Police 1st Lt. David Kaiser told the Detroit News. “We’ll talk to all the potential witnesses.”

As of Monday, one of the three suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting was in custody.

The Gennessee County Prosecutor’s Office says first-degree murder warrants have been authorized against the three suspects.

According to the Detroit News, surveillance video shows a dispute between Munerlyn and the woman who is in custody. The video apparently shows the woman leaving the store, then returning with two men nearly half an hour later.

One of the suspects yelled at the victim about “disrespecting his wife” and the other suspect shot the victim, Peyton said.

Per Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order issued April 25, it is required to wear a mask in an enclosed public space.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Munerlyn.

He leaves behind a wife and 8 children.

