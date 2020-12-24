Coronavirus: The Latest

See what pre-Christmas travel looks like during pandemic

Coronavirus

by: Flightradar24 via Storyful

Posted: / Updated:

A Flightradar24 animation shows pre-Christmas air traffic over North America, including the continental United States and parts of Canada and Mexico on the morning of December 23.

The CDC has recommended “postponing travel and staying home” during the holiday season, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country.

Passenger figures from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for December 22 showed a steep decline in pre-holiday air travel compared to 2019, but a rise over earlier periods this year.

Crowded airports were reported throughout the United States this week, including in North Carolina and Arizona.

This animation, provided by Flightradar24, offers a snapshot of flight traffic, between the hours of 6 am and 12 pm EST on Wednesday.

