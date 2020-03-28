See’s Candies suspends production amid coronavirus outbreak

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Popular candy maker See’s Candies has suspended all production and distribution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The South San Francisco-based company posted the announcement on their website.

The candy manufacturer said the decision was made under the guidance of local health authorities.

Below is the See’s Candies full statement:

See’s is always focused on bringing joy to our customers. We are very sorry to have to say that sees.com is not taking orders at this time. In recognition of the guidance provided by local health authorities, See’s has suspended production and shipping of product. We will work to keep you updated as we develop plans to safely resume operations.

